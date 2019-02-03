D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

