D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,406 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 224,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 4,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

