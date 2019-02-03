Cwm LLC Has $190,000 Position in American Express (AXP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,585,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $939,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689,714 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,450,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9,700.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,834 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,810,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,964 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $103.06 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $118.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.84.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

