Cwm LLC Buys 9,938 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,739 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 447,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 858,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $12.62 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/cwm-llc-buys-9938-shares-of-ishares-gold-trust-iau.html.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.