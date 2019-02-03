Cummins (CMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cummins is struggling with dampened medium and heavy-duty trucks sale in China. The slump in sales is due to country’s anti-pollution plan and a volatile economy. In fact, the near-term prospect of the market also looks dim. Further, the company is battling with high costs driven by headcount growth and R&D expenses to develop new products. A continuous rise in costs will hurt Cummins profit margin. However, increased engines and components demand for heavy and medium-duty trucks in North America is expected to drive its revenues in 2018. Also, over the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the sector it belongs to. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and 2018 earnings on Feb 6.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cummins from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.26.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 10,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $3,307,107.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $6,538,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 79.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,937,000 after purchasing an additional 271,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,272,000 after acquiring an additional 248,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cummins by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

