CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Receives €43.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.06 ($50.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

EVD traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €36.92 ($42.93). The company had a trading volume of 58,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a twelve month high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

