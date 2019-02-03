Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th.

Crossamerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -807.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 323.1%.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Crossamerica Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.98 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

