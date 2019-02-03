Critical Review: Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGT) & Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 11.11 $7.39 million N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Hugoton Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hugoton Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hugoton Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94%

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust holds working interests in certain gas-producing properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

