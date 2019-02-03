Critical Review: Finisar (FNSR) & NVE (NVEC)

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finisar and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.32 billion 2.02 -$48.28 million $0.32 70.81 NVE $29.86 million 15.58 $13.91 million N/A N/A

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar.

Risk and Volatility

Finisar has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Finisar does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Finisar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finisar and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 12 4 0 2.25 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finisar currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Finisar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Finisar is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -7.61% 1.52% 0.95% NVE 53.96% 18.22% 18.00%

Summary

NVE beats Finisar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

