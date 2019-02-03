Critical Analysis: Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) versus Global Self Storage (SELF)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 7 2 0 2.22 Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.98%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $424.50 million 9.35 $23.09 million $1.53 20.71 Global Self Storage $7.47 million 4.10 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 3.66% 0.92% 0.51% Global Self Storage 6.55% 1.37% 0.88%

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.1 million square feet nationwide.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

