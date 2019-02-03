Crest Nicholson (CRST) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a GBX 359 ($4.69) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 366 ($4.78).

CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crest Nicholson to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Libertas Partners lowered Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 331 ($4.33) in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Liberum Capital lowered Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 331 ($4.33) in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 399.91 ($5.23).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 381.20 ($4.98) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

