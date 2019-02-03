Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Stabilus (STM) a €65.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.63 ($82.12).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €54.40 ($63.26) on Friday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 12 month high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

