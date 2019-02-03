Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 86 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 94 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 91.37.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.