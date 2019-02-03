Crane’s (CR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. William Blair downgraded Crane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.66.

Shares of CR opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.96 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,248.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 765.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 299,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 264,546 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 734.4% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 250.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 132,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

