Coupa Software (COUP) Shares Up 3.6%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $90.09. 1,628,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,322,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $49,273.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $110,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,288,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,937 shares of company stock worth $19,227,633. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,300,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,439,000 after acquiring an additional 527,529 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

