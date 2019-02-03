Corning Incorporated (GLW) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

In other news, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $395,798.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,009 shares of company stock worth $3,330,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

