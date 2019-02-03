Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion and a PE ratio of -30.40. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -21.05%.

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Gregory Alan Pool Walker purchased 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,385.12.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

