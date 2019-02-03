Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $889,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

