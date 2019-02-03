Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.27 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. SYSCO makes up 3.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in SYSCO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in SYSCO by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 420,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

NYSE:SYY opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,805,163 shares of company stock valued at $252,744,429 in the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

