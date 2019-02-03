Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,866 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Paychex accounts for about 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

