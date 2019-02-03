Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 223.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,739.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $3,962,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,495,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/copart-inc-cprt-shares-bought-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.