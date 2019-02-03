Contrasting Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Retrophin (RTRX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Retrophin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Retrophin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.57 million ($0.79) -10.42 Retrophin $154.94 million 5.73 -$59.73 million ($1.50) -14.35

Viking Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retrophin. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viking Therapeutics and Retrophin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Retrophin 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 219.39%. Retrophin has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.05%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Retrophin.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Retrophin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -15.82% -15.14% Retrophin -69.38% -35.43% -19.07%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retrophin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Retrophin on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures. The company is also developing VK2809, an orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease; and in a Phase I clinical trial to treat patients who suffer from glycogen storage disease type Ia. In addition, it is developing VK0214 for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, which is in pre-clinical stage. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The company's product candidates consist of Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; CNSA-001, an orally bioavailable proprietary form of sepiapterin that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

