Contrasting Leap Technology (LPTC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Leap Technology alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Leap Technology does not pay a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 209.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Leap Technology and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 37.34% 3.89% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leap Technology and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.81%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Technology has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Technology and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 92.60 -$70,000.00 $0.67 94.49

Leap Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Leap Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Technology Company Profile

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.