Continental (CON) Given a €152.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €152.00 ($176.74) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.19 ($197.90).

Shares of CON stock opened at €135.40 ($157.44) on Friday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

