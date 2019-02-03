Conning Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 696.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

Edison International stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

