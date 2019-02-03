Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,673,000 after acquiring an additional 185,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after acquiring an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,250,000 after acquiring an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,397,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,772,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

