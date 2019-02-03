Conning Inc. Has $427,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $172.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conning Inc. Has $427,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/conning-inc-has-427000-position-in-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.