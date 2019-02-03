Conning Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,434,000 after acquiring an additional 638,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,768,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,984,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,269,000 after acquiring an additional 116,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Macquarie started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/conning-inc-has-315000-stake-in-aptiv-plc-aptv.html.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.