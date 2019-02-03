Comparing Zendesk (ZEN) & CrowdGather (CRWG)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zendesk and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 3 17 0 2.85 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus price target of $68.24, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $430.49 million 17.18 -$110.63 million ($1.03) -67.07 CrowdGather $370,000.00 1.87 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.64, meaning that its stock price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -22.64% -26.15% -9.93% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zendesk beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization. In addition, it operates a developer platform that allows organizations to extend the functionality of its family of products, integrate into internal and third-party systems, and customize the experience for their employees and customers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

