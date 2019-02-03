Comparing Pintec Technology (PT) & Stars Group (TSG)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Stars Group -0.91% 18.05% 6.86%

57.7% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Stars Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stars Group $1.31 billion 3.66 $259.23 million $2.25 7.80

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pintec Technology and Stars Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stars Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stars Group has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 66.29%. Given Stars Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Stars Group beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; and a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

