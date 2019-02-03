Comparing Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) & ImmuDyne (IMMD)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) and ImmuDyne (OTCMKTS:IMMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and ImmuDyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,049.92% -118.29% -99.30% ImmuDyne N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and ImmuDyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.67 million 52.65 -$65.71 million ($1.76) -2.02 ImmuDyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ImmuDyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and ImmuDyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 ImmuDyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 396.25%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmuDyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of ImmuDyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

ImmuDyne Company Profile

Immudyne, Inc., an Internet based direct response marketing company, manufactures and sells personal care and nutritional supplement products. Its products portfolio include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for men and women; and iNR Wellness, a daily nutritional supplement that contains yeast, oat, and mushroom beta glucans. The company sells its products worldwide through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Anina Resources, Inc. Immudyne, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

