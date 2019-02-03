Comparing Computer Services (CSVI) & Ooma (OOMA)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $249.56 million 3.17 $38.83 million N/A N/A Ooma $114.49 million 2.67 -$13.12 million ($0.69) -22.01

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ooma has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A Ooma -11.23% -36.56% -17.31%

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ooma does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Services beats Ooma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls. Its Ooma Telo, a home communications solution includes Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features that have been designed to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo on a monthly or annual subscription basis; and Ooma Mobile HD app, which allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo Air, a wireless device that connects to the Internet using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from phone in the home; Ooma handset, a Cordless handset; Wireless + bluetooth adapter, which allows users to install the Ooma Telo device anywhere in the home within range of their wireless network; and Safety phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant. Further, it provides Ooma Home, a do-it-yourself home security solution; and Talkatone, a mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

