Community West Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of CWBC opened at $10.28 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director William R. Peeples sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,528,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

