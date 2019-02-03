Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CHCT opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

