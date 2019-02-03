Colin Stretch Sells 9,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $113,677.50.

FB opened at $165.71 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morningstar set a $186.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.65.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

