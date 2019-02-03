CME Group Inc (CME) Receives $193.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.21.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,140,223.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,967.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $626,038.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,017.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,847 shares of company stock worth $10,593,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,422,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,468,000 after purchasing an additional 403,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after buying an additional 2,383,280 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after buying an additional 5,658,108 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after buying an additional 742,067 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,331,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,689,000 after buying an additional 202,365 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.44. 1,471,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,402. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 12 month low of $149.38 and a 12 month high of $197.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

