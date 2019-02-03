CME Group Inc (CME) Position Reduced by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $78,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $3,357,083.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $626,038.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,017.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,847 shares of company stock worth $10,593,890. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $149.38 and a 1-year high of $197.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

