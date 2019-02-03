Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.