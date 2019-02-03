Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Civitas Solutions were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 177,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 476.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 71,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,255,088.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,648,572.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,960.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Civitas Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE CIVI opened at $17.68 on Friday. Civitas Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $409.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Civitas Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Civitas Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civitas Solutions Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).

