Citigroup Raises Biogen (BIIB) Price Target to $380.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $372.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.53.

BIIB opened at $330.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,061.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

