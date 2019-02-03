Cimpress (CMPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.67.
NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $81.69 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.08.
In other news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $1,591,599.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $342,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 800 shares of company stock worth $91,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 164,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after buying an additional 87,792 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 13,371.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
