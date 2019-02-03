Cimpress (CMPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $81.69 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.08.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $1,591,599.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $342,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 800 shares of company stock worth $91,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 164,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after buying an additional 87,792 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 13,371.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

