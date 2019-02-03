CIBC Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.36.

TSE CNQ opened at C$35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45000001713766 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.96 per share, with a total value of C$437,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 712,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,923,788.08. Also, insider Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.58, for a total value of C$3,024,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,157,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,196,409.74. Insiders have sold a total of 125,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,326 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

