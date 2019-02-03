Christopher K. Cox Sells 5,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $202.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after acquiring an additional 799,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Christopher K. Cox Sells 5,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/christopher-k-cox-sells-5300-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb-stock.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.