CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 602,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 183.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,821,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 430,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 442.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 329,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $147.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

