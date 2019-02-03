Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We continue to believe, however, growth is likely to be muted in 2019 as evidenced by the ~4% y/y revenue guidance (but likely higher billings growth). Further, management was clear that they intend to continue investing in S&M during 2019, both internally in the form of headcount but also to support partners. This is expected to lead to ~300bps of margin compression for the year.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.89.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $112.57 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,516,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,492,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,609,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,063,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 541,444 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

