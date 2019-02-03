Shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$95.00. The company traded as high as C$87.45 and last traded at C$86.35, with a volume of 139351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.87.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.05.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CGI (GIB.A) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/cgi-gib-a-sets-new-12-month-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.