CGI (GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$94.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.05.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock opened at C$86.92 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$61.73 and a 12-month high of C$77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.