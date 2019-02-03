Cedar Capital LLC Trims Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $247.42 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/cedar-capital-llc-trims-position-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.