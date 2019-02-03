CarGurus (CARG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.67, a P/E/G ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 2.05. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,766,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 69,064 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $2,948,342.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,989,670 shares of company stock valued at $76,475,203. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.