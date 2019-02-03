Capital One Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SM Energy Co (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 340.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

